Palestinian women martyred by enemy fire east of Gaza

Gaza : Palestinian woman was martyred and others were injured, including critical cases, on Thursday evening, when Israeli enemy forces opened fire on civilians in the Al-Tuffah area east of Gaza City.

The SANN News Agency reported that Israeli enemy forces have continued for the 55th consecutive day their violations and breaches of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip through gunfire, artillery and aerial bombardment, and the demolition of residential homes.

Earlier today, the Palestinian Ministry of Health in the Gaza Strip announced that the total number of martyrs by enemy army fire since the ceasefire on October 10 amounted to 366, and the total number of injuries reached 938, in a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement.

The ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip came into effect on October 10, following a Zionist genocidal war that lasted for two consecutive years; however, the Israeli enemy army continues to carry out daily violations of the agreement.