Rallies in the Capital Sana’a Condemning the Crimes of the Zionist Enemy

Residents of the districts of the Capital Municipality organized large-scale rallies today after Friday prayers, condemning the crimes of the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people and reaffirming their high level of readiness to confront enemies and their agents.

Participants in the rallies renewed their mandate to the Leader of the Revolution, Sayyid Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, declaring that they stand at his command and are fully prepared to carry out his directives and engage in battle against the enemy of God—the Americans, the Zionists, and their proxies and agents—until victory is achieved.

They chanted slogans of freedom, dignity, jihad, and mobilization against forces of tyranny and global arrogance, reaffirming their unwavering stance in support of Gaza, the Palestinian cause, and the causes of the nation.

A statement issued by the rallies denounced the ongoing commission of crimes and brutal massacres by the Zionist enemy against the Palestinian people, noting that the toll of Israeli aggression has risen to 70,125 martyrs and 171,015 wounded since the start of the assault on Gaza.

The statement pointed out that the Zionist enemy continues to exacerbate the suffering of the people of steadfast Gaza and the West Bank through criminal practices, including obstructing the entry of aid, demolishing buildings, and torturing and killing prisoners—crimes fully backed by the United States and considered blatant violations of all covenants and agreements.

It further explained that, alongside all of this, the Zionist enemy persists in committing crimes in Lebanon, violating Syria’s sovereignty, and threatening Egypt and Jordan in an attempt to impose a policy of unrestricted aggression. At the same time, the statement said, the “dirty hands” of Saudi Arabia and the UAE continue to undermine Yemeni unity and target Yemeni territory in Hadramawt and other occupied governorates, serving American and Israeli interests.

The statement renewed its affirmation of the steadfast position of the Yemeni people in support of Gaza, Hezbollah, and the peoples of the Arab and Islamic nations.

It stressed that the residents of the Capital Municipality are fully prepared and at a high level of readiness to engage in the coming—inevitable—round of conflict with the enemies of God, the Americans and Zionists, and their hypocritical agents, whenever directed to do so by the Leader. It also confirmed that general mobilization remains ongoing.

The statement called on Yemen’s proud tribes to continue their armed and impactful rallies, urging everyone to increase participation in general military mobilization courses and to support the missile, air, and naval forces.

It concluded by affirming that the security and stability of the internal front are a collective responsibility, emphasizing the importance of returning to God, trusting in Him, and fully responding to His guidance by providing all the moral and material elements required for victory and steadfastness.