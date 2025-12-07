Arrival of 5 Palestinian prisoners released by Israeli enemy to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Gaza

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Media Office announced the arrival of 5 prisoners from the Gaza Strip, released by the Zionist enemy on Sunday, to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

The Office explained in a brief statement reviewed by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that the five Palestinian prisoners are: Mohammad Adnan Mohammad Shehada (33 years old), from Beit Lahia; Saeed Mohammad Hassan Al-Ghourani (49 years old), from Gaza City; Omar Hazem Mohammad Al-Masri (19 years old), from Tal Al-Hawa; Ahmad Abdulfattah Ahmad Al-Jabri (49 years old), from Khan Younis; and Kamal Mahmoud Abu Omar (57 years old), from Bani Suheila.

The Prisoners’ Media Office also announced that the Israeli enemy released today the secretary of the Fatah movement in the Ein Al-Sultan area of Jericho, prisoner Yasser Abu Sharar, after a detention that lasted 26 months in Zionist prisons.

It is worth noting that Palestinian prisoners released by the Zionist enemy from its prisons suffer from difficult health conditions due to the inhumane torture methods used by the enemy against prisoners.