Gaza Security Source: Israeli enemy exploits crossings & drones to smuggle drugs

A security source from the Ministry of Interior in the Gaza Strip confirmed today, Sunday, that the period since the ceasefire has witnessed an unprecedented increase in attempts by the Israeli enemy to smuggle large quantities of narcotics into the Strip.

The source told Quds Press that, based on investigations by the General Intelligence Department, smuggling operations occur through several methods, the most prominent being the concealment of drugs inside cargo trucks, taking advantage of the absence of Palestinian security presence at the crossings.

He added that inspecting these trucks poses a major challenge due to the shortage of scanning devices, which the Israeli enemy prevents from entering the Palestinian side.

The source noted that the Israeli enemy also uses drones to drop boxes containing drugs within the so-called “yellow line,” where local dealer networks collect and distribute them throughout the Strip.

He confirmed that Israeli control along the eastern line of the Strip makes it extremely difficult for the Palestinian police to operate and deploy in the area, granting the enemy freedom to communicate with its clients without any deterrent.

According to the source, the most commonly smuggled substances include hashish and pills such as “Rotana” and “Captagon,” which cause hallucinations , addiction, and are linked to rising crime rates as well as severe damage to the mental and physical health of users.

He added that during the recent aggression on Gaza, the Israeli enemy also smuggled drugs by placing them inside aid cartons and bags of flour.

The security source accused the so-called “Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF)” of playing a key role in spreading large quantities of these substances through distribution points it oversaw in central and southern Gaza.

Meanwhile, the “Union of Palestinian Tribes and Clans” warned against repeated Israeli attempts to target Gaza’s home front by flooding society with drugs, aiming to tear apart the social and moral fabric of the Strip.