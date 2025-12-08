Palestine-2: The Missile That Shattered the Myth of American–Israeli Defenses and Changed the Face of the Regional Battle

September 16, 2024 was not just another date in the record of confrontation with the Zionist entity. It marked a decisive turning point in regional military transformations. On that day, the Yemeni Armed Forces announced the launch of the hypersonic missile “Palestine-2”—an operation that overturned military and political calculations and confronted Tel Aviv with a reality it has yet to fully absorb:

Yemen now possesses a highly advanced strategic weapon capable of effectively surpassing everything the American–Israeli enemy has accumulated over decades of defensive systems.

This development was not merely technical. It constituted a practical diagnosis of the failure of American–Israeli deterrence and a clear declaration that Yemen had entered the exclusive club of hypersonic missile powers—previously limited to just five major states.

Collapse of Western Deterrence Systems Before a Yemeni Weapon

The launch of Palestine-2 delivered a battlefield shock, exposing the Achilles’ heel of defenses long promoted by the West as an “impenetrable wall.”

Defense systems that failed included:

Arrow (Hetz)

David’s Sling

Iron Dome

American and British naval and aerial radar systems

Military surveillance satellites (56 detection systems + 13 satellites)

All of these failed to detect or intercept the missile, despite it traveling 2,040 km through international airspace in a record time of no more than 11.5 minutes.

This technical gap revealed two critical facts:

The enemy is no longer capable of protecting its strategic depth—even in Tel Aviv itself. American technology is incapable of providing a defensive solution against the hypersonic weapons possessed by Sana’a.

Technical and Operational Assessment of the “Palestine-2” Missile

1. Missile Characteristics and the Disruption of Traditional Warfare

Palestine-2 is not a conventional ballistic missile, but a hypersonic weapon operating under entirely new rules of engagement:

Range:

2,150 km—capable of striking any target inside occupied Palestine, reaching the northern Mediterranean coast.

Speed:

Mach 16 (16 times the speed of sound), making interception virtually impossible during flight.

Propulsion System:

Two-stage solid-fuel propulsion, granting: Enormous launch acceleration Ability to alter trajectory Stability under extreme flight conditions

Stealth and Variable Trajectory:

Capable of: Ballistic gliding Sharp maneuvering Radar evasion Jamming interception systems

Fragmentation (Multiple Warheads):

One of the most dangerous features disclosed by the Leader: The missile can split into multiple warheads deep inside enemy territory Results in wide-scale destruction Confuses defense calculations Forces millions of settlers into shelters



More than 200 warning sirens were activated across different locations during a single operation.

“Palestine-2” Operations That Shocked the Entity and Confounded Washington

1. The Tel Aviv Strike – September 16, 2024

The first and most critical operation.

The missile reached Jaffa (Tel Aviv) and struck Ben Gurion Airport with extreme precision—an event described by Hebrew media as “the worst defensive breach since the establishment of the entity.”

2. A Series of Deterrence-Shattering Operations (September–December 2024)

From the first strike through the end of the year, Palestine-2 carried out attacks against:

Jaffa

Tel Aviv

Ben Gurion Airport

Sensitive military bases

Power stations

Command and control centers

Haifa

Yemen conducted more than 16 direct operations using Palestine-2 against the enemy’s most critical sites.

3. Targeting the Ministry of Defense in Tel Aviv

(December 19, 2024, and January 14, 2025)

In an unprecedented event in the Zionist entity’s history, the Ministry of War itself was struck by a hypersonic missile that no defense system could repel.

4. Terror Reaches the North – Haifa Strike

On January 5, 2025, hypersonic missiles reached industrial Haifa for the first time, striking the Orot Rabin power station south of the city.

5. Additional Sequential Operations

Dozens of strikes occurred on:

December 1, 7, 11, 16, 21, 24 (2024)

January 3, 13, 25 (2025)

All conveyed clear operational messages:

The missile’s ability to bypass defenses

Yemen’s ability to repeat operations—not just conduct one-off strikes

The missile’s transformation into the backbone of the fifth phase of Yemeni escalation in support of Gaza

“Palestine-2” in the Leader’s Speeches: A Weapon That Imposed a New Equation

In multiple addresses, Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi affirmed that:

The Palestine missile system was developed to meet the requirements of the current stage

Palestine-2 will have a major strategic impact on enemies

Its fragmentation warheads have deeply alarmed the entity’s leaders

The weapon has officially entered service as part of the fifth phase of escalation supporting Gaza

Most importantly, he stressed:

The missile was specifically designed to defeat interception systems jointly operated by several countries against Yemen.

Strategic Transformation: After “Palestine-2,” Nothing Is the Same

Yemen Becomes the Second Country in the World to Use Hypersonic Weapons in Actual War

After Russia, Yemen is the second state to deploy this type of weapon in real combat. Effective Collapse of the American–Israeli Deterrence System

The failure was not only technical, but also political and intelligence-based. Yemen Joins the Club of Advanced Military Powers

Alongside: United States

China

Russia

Iran

North Korea Yemen’s Ability to Impose a Deterrence Equation Beyond “Traditional Limits”

Yemen can now: Strike all of occupied Palestine

Threaten U.S. bases in the region

Disrupt aviation within the entity

Influence the course of the war in Gaza

“Palestine-2” Is Not Just a Missile — It Is the Title of a New Era

Palestine-2 has evolved from a qualitative weapon into a strategic reality that has reshaped:

Rules of engagement

Balance of power

Yemen’s ability to impose support for Gaza through missile force

This missile is Yemen’s message to the world:

The era of guardianship has ended. Real power is forged in the arenas of confrontation—not in negotiation rooms.