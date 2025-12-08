Swedish Left launches parliamentary activity to internationalize issue of Palestinian prisoners

Sweden’s Left Party carried out a symbolic parliamentary activity today, Monday, with the participation of all its 22 members and two members from the Left in the European Parliament, to shed light on the suffering of Palestinian prisoners and enhance the presence of their cause in European legislative institutions.

The Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported that the parliamentarians raised photos of 24 Palestinian prisoners, including the leader Marwan Barghouti, on their seats in parliament for two weeks, while publishing information about captivity conditions on social media platforms, aiming to enhance European awareness of the humanitarian cause.

The agency stated that each parliamentarian wrote a personal solidarity letter to one of the prisoners, sent through the International Committee of the Red Cross and the lawyer of the Palestinian Commission of Prisoners’ and Detainees’ Affairs.

The initiative was participated in by the leadership of the Swedish Left Party, headed by Nooshi Dadgostar, affirming the party’s commitment to supporting Palestinian rights, foremost among them the prisoners’ right to freedom and human dignity.

It clarified that this initiative comes within a joint coordination between the Swedish Left Party, the General Union of the Palestinian Community in Sweden, the Palestinian Commission of Prisoners’ and Detainees’ Affairs, and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Club, in a step aimed at internationalizing the issue of prisoners and highlighting it on the international level.

The Palestinian Community Union expressed its appreciation for the supportive positions of Swedish and European parliamentarians, renewing its commitment to continuing efforts until prisoners achieve their full freedom.