Civil Defense in Gaza strip carries out 46 missions

Gaza – Saba: The Civil Defense teams in the Gaza Strip carried out 46 missions in the past 24 hours, despite the obstacles imposed by the Israeli occupation forces, who continue their genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people in the Strip.

The Gaza Civil Defense, in its daily report, which was reviewed by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), explained that these missions were carried out from Monday morning until Tuesday morning.

It stated that these missions included 4 firefighting operations, 15 rescue operations, 14 ambulance missions, and 13 other missions.

Earlier, the Civil Defense announced that, after coordinating with the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), its teams went to the Old City near the Latin Church to extinguish fires that had engulfed homes and evacuate dozens of families trapped in their houses by Israeli tanks and aircraft.

He said the fire was under control and residents were being evacuated and it was being checked that there were no injuries.