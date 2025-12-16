Hamas Leader Ghazi Hamad: The Zionist Enemy Has Violated All Clauses of the Ceasefire Agreement

Senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad affirmed on Tuesday that the Israeli enemy government has manipulated the wording of the Gaza ceasefire agreement and has not left a single clause unviolated or tampered with. He warned that these violations threaten the agreement and place it on the brink of collapse, noting that the breaches are aimed at entrenching a new reality in Gaza through killing and criminal acts.

Speaking at a press conference, Hamad stated that “the violations have included killings, executions, gunfire targeting civilians, shelling, and assassinations,” explaining that the occupation has crossed the so-called buffer limits by very large distances, in some cases reaching nearly two kilometers.

He pointed out that the enemy’s violations have exceeded 813 breaches since the agreement came into force, at an average rate of 25 violations per day. He stressed that the enemy entity has no right to target resistance fighters, as there is a binding ceasefire in place, adding that “these violations must not continue, nor should they be interpreted as a sign of weakness.”

Hamad added that Hamas has submitted detailed reports documenting all violations to the mediators, as well as to the Joint Operations Room that includes Palestinian factions tasked with monitoring the agreement.

He noted that there had been an agreement to form a committee to address the violations, but that the enemy failed to abide by this commitment. He emphasized that Hamas has fully adhered to the text of the agreement, a fact confirmed by the mediators, stressing that effective action by the mediators is now required to deter the enemy from continuing its violations.

Regarding prisoners and missing persons, the Hamas leader stated that “the occupation entity continues to withhold information about them.”

He also confirmed that the Rafah land crossing has remained closed since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 11, 2025, and that the enemy continues to prevent humanitarian cases from traveling through the crossing.