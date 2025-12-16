Palestinian Martyred in Collapse of House in Western Gaza

Gaza – A Palestinian was martyred Tuesday, as a result of the collapse of an inhabited house on Al-Shifa Street in Al-Shati Refugee Camp, west of Gaza City.

The Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip said, in a brief statement seen by the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that its crews retrieved the body of a citizen from under the rubble of the Al-Hasri family’s house, which was partially damaged and collapsed this morning in Al-Shati Camp, and transferred it to Al-Shifa Hospital.

The Civil Defense explained that its crews rescued a number of injured people as a result of the house collapse, which had previously been damaged during the Zionist genocide crime, before suffering further damage due to heavy rainfall caused by the low-pressure system currently affecting the Strip.