A Mercenary Loyal to Saudi Aggression Rapes a Seven-Year-Old Yemeni Girl in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

The local authority in Hodeidah said in a statement that the person, Noman Saeed Abdo Salem, had raped his stepdaughter, who is not more than seven years old, the Yemeni agency “Saba” reported.

Moreover, the local authority condemned the rape of the child that lives in the occupied part of the Haiss district by a mercenary loyal to the UAE-Saudi aggression.

The statement pointed out that the repetition of such crimes in the occupied parts of the governorate is clear evidence of the objectives of the Saudi-UAE criminal aggression.

The girl is currently under custody along with her family by the mercenaries of the Saudi aggression in a hospital she was taken to for treatment. Additionally, the mercenaries are still trying to pressure the family to give up the case, which received great public discontent in the district, according to the statement of the Hodeidah local authority.