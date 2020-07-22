July,21″: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Tuesday, July/21, the Saudi-American aggression continued its bombing and raids on a number of regions and governorates in Yemen, while its violations against the ceasefire truce agreement did not stop.

In the Hodeidah governorate, a child was injured due to artillery shelling of the aggression forces on Zayed Street on the outskirts of Hodeidah city.

The Liaison and Coordination officers’ operations room recorded 106 violations committed by the forces of the Saudi-UAE aggression during the past 24 hours, including the hovering of 4 spy drones in the airspace of al-Jah, al-Ruhita and al-Jarahi, 29 violations with more than 207 artillery shells, and 73 violations with various weapons.

In the Marib governorate, the warplanes of the Saudi-led aggression (coalition) carried out 7 raids on the Sarwah district and 4 raids on the districts of Majzar and Huraib al-Qaramish.

In the Najran frontlines, the aggression launched an airstrike on the Al-Suh area.