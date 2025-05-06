President Al-Mashat: There Will Be No Retreat From Supporting Gaza, No Matter The Cost

Mahdi al-Mashat, president of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a, affirmed that there will be no retreat from supporting Gaza, no matter the cost, and what has happened proves that our strikes are painful and will continue.

In a statement obtained Al-Mashat that the “Israeli” aggression only confirms to our people the righteousness of our jihad and reassures us further as we face the filthiest enemy known to mankind.”

Regarding the Zionist aggression on Yemen, he stressed that “Our response, Allah willing, will be devastating, painful, and at a level that will not be bearable for the “Israeli” enemy.

“To all Zionists from now on: stay in shelters or leave immediately to your homelands, for your failed government will no longer be able to protect you,” He said.

On Other hand , He added, “The aggressor will realize that the price they will pay is high, and no aggression will deter us from our decision to support Gaza until the aggression stops and the siege is lifted.”