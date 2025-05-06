Mohammed Al-Houthi: Yemeni Support For Gaza Will Continue

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council in Sanaa, on Tuesday confirmed that “support for the people of Gaza will continue.”

In a post on the “X” platform, which was monitored by the Yemeni Press Agency, al-Houthi said that “US-Israeli terrorism will not deter the Yemeni people from their positions.”

On Other hand , Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, explained that the crimes committed in Yemen are similar to the heinous crimes being committed in Gaza, adding that what was rejected in Palestine would not be accepted or tolerated in Yemen.

He stated that the battle of support for the people of Gaza is continuing, stressing that “the Yemeni response to the aggression is certainly coming.”

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi addressed a message to the Prime Minister of the Israeli occupation government, Benjamin Netanyahu, saying that “He must prepare to resign, as his crimes are nothing but failed terrorism, and that injustice must come to an end.”