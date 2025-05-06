Oman Reveals Details of Ceasefire Agreement Between Washington and Sana’a

Today , A spokesperson at the Omani Foreign Ministry stated that, following recent discussions and engagements conducted by the Sultanate of Oman with the United States and the relevant authorities in Sanaa, Republic of Yemen, efforts to de-escalate tensions have culminated in a ceasefire agreement between the two sides, according to Oman News Agency.

“Under this agreement, neither party will target the other, including American vessels, in the Red Sea and the Bab Al-Mandab Strait, thereby safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring the unimpeded flow of international commercial shipping,” he said in a statement.

In Addition , “The Sultanate of Oman extends its appreciation to both parties for their constructive approach, which has yielded this positive outcome. It is hoped that this development will pave the way for further progress on regional issues, advancing the shared goals of justice, peace, and prosperity for all.”

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump announced the cessation of US military operations against Yemen, claiming that “the Houthis informed Washington of their intention to stop attacking American ships in the Red Sea.”