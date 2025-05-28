Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi Leader of the Revolution: The enemy’s targeting of facilities will not deter us from continuing to support Gaza, and work on Sana’a Airport will press on

Mr. Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi Leader of the Revolution affirmed that the ongoing Israeli aggression against Sana’a Airport forms part of attempts to strike at the Muslim Ummah and to pressure the Yemeni people—who stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

In his first lecture today , in the series on Qur’anic narratives, the Leader explained that the Israeli enemy seeks to restore its deterrent power by attacking civilian infrastructure, after remaining weakened by the failure of the American aggression.

He added that the Yemeni people will persist in offering both religious and moral support to the Palestinian people, regardless of the scale or repetition of these assaults.

Mr. Al-Houthi Leader of the Revolution noted that one aim of this aggression is to obstruct the transport of pilgrims, but affirmed that those efforts will fail, stressing that the restoration work at Sana’a Airport will continue to guarantee its uninterrupted operation.

The Commander underscored that the genocide in Gaza imposes a greater responsibility on the Islamic Ummah, and declared that the continuation of Israeli crimes compels the Yemeni Armed Forces to escalate their military operations and to pursue stronger measures in support of the Palestinian people amid their unprecedented suffering.