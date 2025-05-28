Times of Israel: “We have received 800 American arms-laden aircraft and 140 weapons ships—the latest arrived yesterday”

U.S. has transferred more than 90,000 tons of military supplies to Israel since the start of the war on Gaza

The Times of Israel confirmed that the occupation army has taken delivery of 940 aircraft and naval vessels loaded with American weapons.

The Hebrew newspaper reports that this is part of a U.S. air bridge established after the war on the Gaza Strip began on October 7, 2023.

According to Hebrew sources cited by Al-Qahira News, Israel has received from the United States massive quantities of materiel since the outset of its campaign on the Strip exceeding 90,000 tons of equipment, vehicles, missiles, and ammunition as part of continuous American military support for Israel.

on other hand, It notes that the most recent shipment arrived yesterday morning when a new military transport aircraft—number 800—landed, continuing a steady series of flights delivering materiel to the occupation forces.

In addition, approximately 140 further consignments have been dispatched via large maritime carriers to support the ongoing genocidal assault in Gaza.

A report published last year by the Costs of War Project at Brown University indicates that Washington spent nearly $23 billion to back the genocidal campaign being waged by Israel against the Palestinians.

The arrival of this latest U.S. weapons shipment comes despite reported tensions between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and amid American statements that it is still pursuing an agreement between Israel and Hamas to secure a ceasefire and prisoner exchange.