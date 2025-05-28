The Yemenia Airways condemns in the strongest terms the cowardly attack on Sana’a Airport and the direct destruction of a civilian aircraft

In a dangerous escalation and a blatant violation of international law by the Zionist entity, Yemeni Airways announced early today the temporary suspension of all its flights from Sana’a International Airport, following a direct and treacherous strike on one of its civilian aircraft that was preparing to transport a group of pilgrims to perform the Hajj.

According to a statement issued by Yemeni Airways, the targeted aircraft was operating on a fully authorized, scheduled flight, having secured all necessary permits from the relevant authorities. Moments before passengers were to board, it was subjected to a perfidious attack that endangered their lives and severely disrupted humanitarian air traffic to and from the airport.

The statement held the Israeli occupation and “its accomplices” fully responsible for this terrorist act, deeming it “a direct aggression against the sovereignty of the Republic of Yemen, and a grave threat to freedom of movement and the right to life.”

Yemenia Airways affirmed that it reserves the right to pursue legal action against those involved before the competent courts, calling on the international community and civil aviation organizations to condemn this violation and to take a clear stance against attacks on civilian aircraft serving the Yemeni people impartially.

The statement concluded by emphasizing that this assault “will neither intimidate Yemenis nor break their resolve,” vowing that flights will resume and operations will continue despite the challenges.

Yemenia had previously resumed its flights on May 16 of this month, after Sana’a International Airport—which had suffered near-total destruction—was rehabilitated by the competent authorities over a period of ten days.