Yemeni Forces Strike Ramon Airport, Vital Site in Tel Aviv, and US Warships in Red Sea

The Yemeni Armed Forces carried out three military operations targeting Israeli and US targets, including Ramon Airport, a vital site in Yaffa, and the US aircraft carrier Truman and its warships in the northern Red Sea.

The attack on US aircraft carrier Truman was carried out before the American enemy announced a halt to its aggression against Yemen.

The Yemeni Armed Forces issued the following statement:

“In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their fighters, and in rejection of the crime of genocide being committed by the Zionist enemy against our brothers in the Gaza Strip:

The Yemeni Armed Forces’ drone unit carried out two military operations:

– The first targeted the Zionist enemy’s “Ramon” Airport in the Umm al-Rashrash area of southern occupied Palestine using two drones.

– The second targeted a vital site belonging to the Zionist enemy in occupied Yaffa using a drone of the Yaffa type.

In response to the American aggression against our country and its crimes against our steadfast, faithful, and fighting people, the Yemeni Naval Forces and the drone unit of the Armed Forces conducted a qualitative military operation that targeted the American aircraft carrier USS Truman and several of its accompanying warships in the northern Red Sea. This operation involved a ballistic missile and several drones.

The operation resulted in the following:

– Foiling an aerial attack the American enemy was preparing to launch against our country.

– The downing of an American F-18 aircraft due to the confusion and panic the enemy experienced during the targeting process.

– The retreat of the USS Truman to the far northern area of the Red Sea.

This operation was carried out before the American enemy announced a halt to its aggression against our country. The Yemeni Armed Forces affirm that they will not hesitate to carry out harsh and painful strikes against the American enemy if it resumes aggression.

Our great Yemeni people, standing in the position of truth, are fighting in the path of Allah and fulfilling their religious, moral, and humanitarian duties toward the oppressed Palestinian people and toward all peoples and nations of the Arab and Islamic ummah, rejecting submission and surrender. They will not retreat or yield, regardless of the consequences.

Let our dear, faithful, and fighting people rest assured that the Armed Forces possess military capabilities that — with reliance on Allah — make them fully capable of appropriately responding to “Israeli” aggression.

We continue to enforce the blockade on “Israeli” maritime navigation in the Red Sea and Arabian Sea and the ban on air traffic at Lod Airport.

Our operations will persist until the aggression against Gaza is halted and the siege is lifted.

We remain on the covenant, persisting: Blood for blood. With Gaza and Palestine until victory, God willing.”