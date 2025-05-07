Eye Of Humanity Center Calls For Global Action To Stop Israeli Crimes In Yemen

The Eye of Humanity Center for Rights and Development has called on the international community and the United Nations to take immediate action to stop the US-Israeli aggression on Yemen, urging that those responsible be referred to the International Criminal Court and held accountable, including those who fund, arm, or justify the massacres.

In a statement, the center condemned the “brutal and barbaric” attacks carried out by the Israeli entity with explicit support from the United States, which targeted Sana’a International Airport, the Dhahban and Haziz power stations, the Amran Cement Factory, and the Asr area. According to the Ministry of Health, the strikes killed three civilians and wounded 38 others in the initial toll.

The statement highlighted that these strikes came less than 11 hours after attacks on the Hodeidah port and Bajil Cement Factory, which also resulted in casualties and the destruction of civilian infrastructure. The airport, power stations, and Amran Cement Factory were reportedly destroyed by dozens of airstrikes.

The Eye of Humanity Center stressed that these are not isolated violations but full-fledged war crimes that add to the bloodstained record of an entity that disregards international and humanitarian law, replacing it with the law of the jungle. It emphasized that targeting unarmed civilians and essential infrastructure, including a factory for construction materials, constitutes a compounded crime.

The statement also condemned the disgraceful silence of countries that claim to uphold human rights while ignoring massacres committed in plain sight by major powers participating in the crimes and falsely presenting the aggression as a “legitimate right.”