Al-Houthi: Trump’s Halt Of US Operations In Yemen Will Be Evaluated On The Ground

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Supreme Political Council in Sana’a, revealed the first official position from Sana’a regarding Trump’s announcement of halting US military operations against Yemen,

“Trump’s announcement of a halt to US aggression against Yemen will be evaluated on the ground first,” Mohammed Al-Houthi said in a post on X.

He added “Trump’s announcement is a victory that separates American support for the temporary entity from a failure for Netanyahu, and he must resign.”

He stressed that the Yemeni operations will continue in support of Gaza until the Zionist aggression stops and the siege on Gaza is lifted