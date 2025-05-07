Al-Bukhaiti Reflects On The Failure Of US, British And Israeli Plots Against Yemen

Mohammad Al-Bukhaiti, a member of Ansarullah’s political bureau, said on Tuesday that the targeting of civilian targets in Yemen by the United States, Britain, and the Israeli entity reflects their failure at the military and political levels.

Al-Bukhaiti stressed that ‘the Yemeni operations in support of the Gaza Strip will continue, regardless of the sacrifices.”

During an interview with Al-Mayadeen TV on Tuesday, Al-Bukhaiti explained that the American, British, and Israeli attacks targeted civilian facilities of a well-known nature, emphasizing that these attacks will not affect the will of the Yemeni people or diminish popular support for the military operations in support of Gaza.

He indicated that a Yemeni response is inevitable, saying that “the Americans, British, and Israelis must expect a response.”

Al-Bukhaiti concluded his remarks by confirming that the Yemeni response would not be limited to a specific time or location, but would be part of a comprehensive regional strategic plan to confront what he described as the ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people and the entire resistance axis.