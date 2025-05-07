Al-Shaif :Losses InYemen, Sana’a International Airport Reached Approximately $500 Million

Director General of Sana’a International Airport, Khaled Al-Shaif, confirmed on Wednesday that the losses resulting from the Zionist aggression on Sana’a Airport amounted to approximately $500 million.

He indicated that the suspension of all flights to and from the airport until further notice is due to the damage caused by the aggression.

Al-Shaif stated that the hysterical raids on the airport, carried out with two types of missiles, one of which was highly destructive, targeted the runway with four missiles.

The aggression also destroyed the lounges at Sana’a Airport, along with all their equipment and supplies, and completely leveled the catering building.

Yemenia Airlines lost three aircraft in the Zionist aggression, leaving only one aircraft in Amman.

He explained that the enemy’s pretexts for targeting Sana’a Airport are baseless, and there is no evidence that it was being used for inhumane purposes.

Meanwhile, thousands of passengers, including pilgrims awaiting their departure to the Holy Land, were stranded abroad after the airport was targeted.

He noted that there are alternatives to temporarily reopening the airport, and that it will take a long time to rehabilitate it and return it to normal operations.