Health Ministry Yemen : Three Martyrs & 54 Wounded By Aggression On The Capital & The Governorates Of Sana’a & Amran

The Ministry of Health and Environment reported that the death toll from the US-Israeli aggression crimes in the capital, Sana’a, and the governorates of Sana’a and Amran has risen to 57 dead and wounded.

The Ministry of Health explained in a statement that three citizens were killed and 54 others were wounded as a result of the aggression targeting Sana’a International Airport, the Asr area, the Haziz and Dhahban power stations, and the Amran cement factory, according to a preliminary toll.

The Ministry indicated that rescue, ambulance, and civil defense teams are still working tirelessly to search for victims and missing persons under the rubble.