President Al-Mashat Declared: We Have Foiled the First Phase of US Aggression! on Yemen

President of the Supreme Political Council – Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, stressed that Yemen, thanks to God Almighty and His success, has foiled the first phase of the US aggression against the country.

During his meeting today with the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, the Chief of the General Staff, and the commanders of the military regions, President Al-Mashat stated, “The information of the US army remains exposed to our Yemeni army, and we are confident that they cannot prevent this exposure. What was achieved this week in targeting the US aircraft carrier Truman with high accuracy and shooting down the F18 on board is clear evidence and a witness to the correctness of what we say.”

He also expressed his gratitude to all officers, non-commissioned officers, and soldiers of the armed forces at all levels, and through them to the great Yemeni people and the Leader, Sayyid Abdulmalik Badr al-Din al-Houthi.

He added, “We have the great honor to be in this position, and Yemen is the epitome of the honorable stance of the Arab and Islamic nation. The epitome of Yemen’s position is you. I do not praise you, but I say it is a responsibility upon you, for people to be at this level of honor and responsibility, when all voices in this nation fade away and only the voice of Yemen, the people of Yemen, the leader of Yemen, and the sounds of your weapons, whether on land, sea, air, and at all levels, remain. This is an honor and this is a responsibility.”

The President pointed out that the enemy’s anger at Yemen’s position is greater than we can imagine, because it is the only remaining voice that obstructs the Zionist project, and only the voice of Yemen remains to quell this Zionist recklessness and incursion in the region. He affirmed that all these omens in the region are to achieve the promised conquest and holy jihad, which is the title of our battle.

He continued, “For God to grant us success in fighting this battle under the most honorable title and the purest cause is a great honor that only a few attain, and we thank God for it. For our enemies to be exposed and appear in their dirty image is a great blessing.” He clarified that Yemen has dropped all arguments, and the battle has now become one between a Jew and a Muslim. In this battle, you are either under the banner of the Jews, or you are with us under the banner and sword of Imam Ali, peace be upon him.”

President Al-Mashat explained, “This is a great favor from God and an opportunity He has prepared for us for the promised conquest and holy jihad, and for the enemy to be involved under this title is a great honor for us, but rather a facilitation and success from God Almighty.”

He said, “The dirtier your enemy and the dirtier and worse their cause, the greater God’s help, victory, support, and standing with you. This divine will is proceeding towards the victory of this nation, God willing, under the leadership of Sayyid Abdulmalik Badreddin al-Houthi.”

President Al-Mashat concluded, “We are following the government’s emergency plan so that all official institutions will be with you in this battle, and all the people will be with you. God Almighty will be with us, upon whom we rely and trust, and victory comes from Him.”