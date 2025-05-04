Abu Obeida :Yemeni Escalation On The Entity Exceeds The Most Advanced Systems In The world

Qassam Brigades military spokesman Abu Obeida commented on the success of the Yemeni strike that targeted the heart of the Zionist entity on Sunday morning.

Commander Abu Obeida said in a statement today: “Glory to Yemen as it continues to challenge the most powerful forces of oppression and refuses to submit or be defeated despite the aggression it is subjected to.”

Abu Obeida added: “Greetings to Yemen, which is escalating its attacks on the heart of the Zionist entity, surpassing the most advanced systems in the world to accurately hit their targets.”

The Qassam Brigades military spokesman addressed the Yemenis, saying: “You are from us and we are from you. May God guide your aim, bless your jihad, and accept your sacrifices.”