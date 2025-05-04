YemenArmed Forces Target Ben Gurion Airport In Occupied Jaffa

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their mujahideen, and in rejection of the crime of genocide perpetrated by the Zionist enemy against our people in the Gaza Strip.

The missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting Ben Gurion Airport in the occupied region of Yaffa using a hypersonic ballistic missile.

The missile successfully hit its target, thanks be to Allah.

The included results of the operation were as follows:

– The failure of American and Israeli interception systems to intercept it.

– The escape of more than three million Zionists to shelters.

– The airport’s operations were completely halted for more than an hour.

The Yemeni Armed Forces hereby reiterate their warning to all international airlines against continuing their flights to Ben Gurion Airport, as it has become unsafe for air traffic.

Earlier yesterday evening, the UAV force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting a vital Israeli enemy target in the occupied area of Ashkelon using a Yaffa drone.

Yemen, its people, leadership, and army, with Allah’s help, reliance on Allah, and confidence in Allah’s victory, will continue to remain steadfast and resolute in the face of American aggression.

They will not abandon their religious, moral, and humanitarian duty toward the oppressed Palestinian people, regardless of the repercussions, until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.