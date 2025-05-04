Injuries In Violent Zionist Bombing Of Syria

Israeli airstrikes targeted the countryside of Damascus, northwestern Hama, and northern Daraa last night, causing several casualties.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that Israeli aircraft targeted the vicinity of the village of Shatha in the northwestern Hama countryside, in addition to another airstrike targeting the vicinity of the town of Muthbin in the northern Daraa countryside.

Syrian media reported Israeli warplanes flying over Damascus, Quneitra, Daraa, and other areas.

Earlier, the agency reported that “four civilians were killed today as a result of an Israeli occupation aggression on the village of Kanaker, southwest of Sweida.”