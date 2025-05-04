Sayyed Khamenei: Only Muslim Unity To stop Tragedies Like Gaza and Yemen

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, emphasized the urgent need for unity among Muslim nations to prevent tragedies like those unfolding in Gaza and Yemen.

His remarks came during a speech in Tehran on Sunday, addressed to officials and organizers of the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Sayyed Khamenei underscored the significance of Hajj as a symbol of unity across the Islamic world, stressing that the gathering transcends race, ethnicity, and national borders.

“The Hajj gathering is for the benefit of humanity, and there is no benefit for the Islamic Ummah greater than unity,” he said.

Had Muslim nations been united, the suffering seen in Palestine and Yemen would not have been possible, he said.

“If the Islamic Ummah were united, the issues of Palestine and Gaza would not happen and Yemen would not be pressured like this.”

Division is a pathway for foreign intervention

Since October 2023, “Israel” has carried out a brutal campaign in Gaza, killing nearly 53,000 Palestinians and leaving the besieged territory in ruins. Meanwhile, the US, UK, and the Israeli occupation have continued their strikes on Yemen, escalating since March 15, when US President Donald Trump intensified military action in response to Yemeni operations targeting “Israel” in solidarity with Gaza.

Sayyed Khamenei warned that internal divisions among Muslim nations open the door for foreign interference and domination. “Division and discord pave the way for the colonialists, the US, the Zionist regime, and other expansionists to impose their interests and ambitions,” he warned.

He stressed that Islamic unity is the foundation for achieving security, development, and mutual support among Muslim states.

“With the unity of the Ummah, security, progress, and synergy among Islamic countries and their assistance to each other become possible,” he noted, urging that the opportunity of Hajj be recognized and utilized in this light.

‘Essence of Hajj is political’

The leader also addressed the often-overlooked political dimension of Hajj, stressing that the pilgrimage is inherently political in nature. “Contrary to the efforts, words, and actions of some who tarnish it, the essence of Hajj is political, its form is political, and its composition is political,” he said.

“Hajj, perhaps, is the only obligation whose outward form and appearance and its composition are 100 percent political,” he added.

Sayyed Khamenei explained that gathering Muslims in one place, at one time, every year, serves a far greater purpose than individual worship, calling it an act of global coordination and spiritual solidarity.

“Far from being an ordinary pilgrimage and a sightseeing trip, the journey for Hajj is participation in a very important practice that God Almighty has ordained for the management of humanity—not just the management of believers and Muslims, but for the management of humanity,” he said.

“Hajj is for the administration of humanity. The true Hajj is a service to humanity—not just to yourself, your country, and the Islamic Ummah; it is a service to humanity,” the Leader continued.

He called on Islamic governments, particularly Saudi Arabia, as the host of millions of pilgrims, to acknowledge and communicate the true purpose of Hajj. He also emphasized the role of intellectuals, scholars, writers, and influential figures in explaining the political and social truths embedded in the pilgrimage.