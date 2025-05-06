Venezuela: Israel’s Aggression On Gaza Is ‘Genocide’

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro described the Israeli occupation’s aggression on the Gaza Strip as a genocide against the Palestinian people.

He also condemned the international community’s silence regarding the situation in the Strip.

In a television interview, he discussed current regional and international developments, saying, “A war of extermination is being waged against the Palestinian people, and whoever remains silent about this destruction targeting entire families is an eternal accomplice in one of the most serious crimes recorded in history.”

Maduro condemned the occupation’s aggression, stressing the need to establish peace throughout Palestine, especially in the Gaza Strip.