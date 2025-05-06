Hamas Condemns The Brutal Zionist-American Aggression On Yemen

The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, condemned in the strongest terms the Zionist-American aggression against Yemen, carried out by Israeli aircraft, targeting civilian sites in the city of Hodeidah and its port.

In a statement issued Monday evening, the movement said that this brutal aggression constitutes a war crime and systematic state terrorism.

It added that the aggression against Yemen comes within the context of the failed attempts of the government of war criminal Netanyahu to dissuade Yemen and its brothers in Ansar Allah from their heroic role in supporting the Gaza Strip in the face of the ongoing genocide against innocent civilians.

The statement read, “The Zionist enemy, which received a qualitative missile blow, is trying in vain, through this aggression, to repair its shattered image, after all its defense systems failed to intercept the Yemeni missile.”

It stressed that Yemen and its leadership, after every stage of aggression against its territory, have affirmed their determination to continue on the path of pride, dignity, and honor, embodied by their heroic stand alongside the Palestinian people in confronting the fascist war of extermination that has been ongoing for eighteen months, in full view of the world.

The movement called on all components of the Arab and Islamic nation to mobilize their energies and unify their ranks to confront the aggression and confront the occupation’s schemes and crimes against the countries and peoples of the region.