Hezbollah Strongly Condemns Israeli-American Aggression On Yemen, Calls It A “Blatant War Crime”

Lebanese Hezbollah strongly condemned the Israeli and American aggression against dear Yemen, which targeted vital facilities, civilian installations, and infrastructure in the port of Hodeidah.

It considered this aggression a “blatant war crime that violates all international laws, norms, and conventions.”

In a statement, it said: “The resistant Yemeni people, who have not been weakened by all fleets, aircraft, and tons of destructive missiles, who have offered hundreds of martyrs and wounded, and who, along with their steadfast and courageous leadership, have not wavered from their honorable support for Gaza and its people, will only be strengthened by this aggression to continue their support for the Palestinian people by imposing equations and increasing the naval and air blockade on the Zionist enemy, no matter how great the sacrifices.”

Hezbollah expressed its full solidarity with the proud Yemeni people and saluted their wise and courageous leadership.

It called for “the highest levels of condemnation and denunciation from all free nations and active forces in the world,” stressing that “this aggression requires urgent and effective action from the Arab and Islamic world to shoulder its responsibilities and raise its voice loudly in the face of Zionist and American arrogance.”