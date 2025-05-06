Martyrs & Wounded By Zionist Shelling On Homes & Tents of displaced In Gaza

Five Palestinian civilians were killed and others, including children and women, were injured in enemy airstrikes targeting various locations in the Gaza Strip early Tuesday morning.

Palestine Red Crescent paramedics reported that two citizens were killed and others were injured when enemy aircraft bombed the home of the Hamdan family near the al-Sawariha School, north of the town of al-Zawayda in the central Gaza Strip.

The wounded were transferred to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah.

The sources also reported that a girl was killed and others were injured when an enemy drone struck a tent housing displaced persons in the al-Mawasi area, west of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The wounded were transferred to Nasser Hospital in the city.

In the al-Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, two citizens were killed and others were injured this morning as a result of an Israeli airstrike targeting the home of the Hamdan family.

The neighborhoods of al-Zeitoun, al-Shuja’iyya, and al-Tuffah, east of Gaza City, witnessed Israeli artillery shelling, coinciding with gunfire from military vehicles targeting civilian homes east of the city.

More than 50 people were killed and dozens more injured, including children and women, as Israeli airstrikes and shelling continued across the Gaza Strip on Monday.