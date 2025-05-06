Insan Org Condemns US-Zionist Aggression on Hodeidahport & Bajil Cement factory in Yemen

Insan Organization condemned the US-Zionist aggression on Hodeidah Governorate, which resulted in the destruction of Hodeidah Port and the Bajil Cement Factory, the death of two workers, and the injury of at least 42 civilians, according to a preliminary toll.

Insan Organization considered the US-Zionist aggression a clear violation of international humanitarian law.

It emphasized that Sana’a’s action in confronting the ongoing crimes against civilians in the Gaza Strip is based on Article (8) of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, which obliges states to take effective measures to prevent crimes against humanity, including the use of available means to deter the aggressor.

It considered Israel’s boasting about using 48 guided bombs to completely destroy a civilian port, as reported in official statements to Hebrew media, conclusive evidence of a deliberate intent to inflict the greatest possible damage to civilians and infrastructure, which constitutes a war crime under the Geneva Conventions.

The statement explained that the deliberate targeting of the Hodeidah port and the cement factory in Bajel, including civilian facilities, and the resulting civilian casualties, reflects a systematic policy of collective punishment, sowing terror among the population, and cutting off the lifeline to millions of Yemenis. This behavior is criminal under international law and cannot be justified under any circumstances.

Insan warned against Israel’s attempt to repeat its media deception tactics by using claims of “response and defense” as a pretext to conceal clear and proven crimes, a practice it has consistently employed whenever international voices condemn its crimes in Gaza are raised.

It called on the international community to take urgent action, including imposing political, economic, and military sanctions on Israel, halting all forms of security and military cooperation with it, freezing the financial assets of officials involved in committing or inciting these crimes, imposing travel bans on them, and suspending commercial agreements and privileges that contribute to financing the killing and violation machine.

The statement emphasized that these violations do not absolve Israel of its legal responsibility under international law, including its obligation to conduct serious investigations, hold perpetrators accountable, and provide redress to victims. Nor do they absolve other states of their legal responsibility to ensure impunity.