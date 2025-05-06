Health Ministry Yemen: Death Toll From Attacks on Hodeidah Port & Bajel Factory Rose To 43 Dead & Wounded

Ministry of Health and Environment reported that the death toll from the US-Israeli aggression’s attacks on Hodeidah Port and Bajel Cement Factory has risen to 43 dead and wounded.

The Ministry of Health explained in a statement that one citizen was killed and four others were wounded as a result of the aggression’s targeting of Hodeidah Port.

It confirmed that three citizens were killed and 35 others were wounded as a result of the aggression’s airstrikes on Bajel Cement Factory.