US-Zionist Aggression Targets Yemen’s Sana’a Airport, Other Civilian Infrastructure

The Israeli occupation military renewed its aggression on Yemen, targeting the capital Sana’a and Amran province

According to local sources, Sana’a International Airport was targeted by a series of Israeli airstrikes.

The US-Zionist airstrikes also targeted the central power stations in the Dhahban area in Bani Al-Harith district, north of the capital, and in Haiziz area of Sanhan district, south of the capital, the sources said.

The sources stated that the bombing also targeted the Asr power distribution station in Moeen district, in addition to targeting Attan area, southwest of the capital.

According to the sources, the Cement Factory, in Amran province, was bombarded with a series of airstrikes.