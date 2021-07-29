A Child Injured By The Arab coalition Forces’ Fire In Hodeidah

A child was wounded by fire from the forces of The Arab coalition in al-Tuhayta district, Hodeidah governorate.

A local source explained that the forces of The Arab coalition continued to violate the truce agreement in Hodeidah, targeting citizens in the village of al-Maghras in the al-Tuhayta district with automatic weapons, which led to the serious injury of a child.

The forces of The Arab coalition had committed 204 violations during the few past hours, including 4 attacks by spy planes.