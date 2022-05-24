SCMCHA secretary general meets UNICEF representative

YemenExtra

Secretary-general of the Supreme Council for the Management and Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (SCMCHA) Ebrahim Al-Hamli met here on Monday with UNICEF’s resident representative to Yemen Philippe Duamelle.

The meeting reviewed interventions and projects carried out by the organization in all sectors, including health, education and water.

He touched on the importance of strengthening aspects of cooperation, developing mechanisms of joint action between the Council and the Organization in the humanitarian field, and improving the quality of services in various sectors to contribute to alleviating the citizens’ suffering from the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, caused by aggression and blockade.

For his part, the UNICEF representative appreciated the efforts of the Humanitarian Council in overcoming the obstacles hindering the organization’s work in implementing service projects in various fields.

