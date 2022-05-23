Eight women injured by Saudi forces’ bombing in Al-Hodeidah province

YemenExtra

The mercenaries of the aggression continued their violations. On Sunday, it conducted violations in various areas within Al-Hodeidah province, west of Yemen, as they targeted two houses by bombing them, which resulted in the injury of eight women and two children in Hais district.

Days earlier before this crime, a number of 10 civilians were wounded as a result of the bombing that was carried out by the Saudi-UAE forces, which targeted homes of civilians in Al-Hodeidah Governorate, in a grave violation of the Sweden agreement and the armistice declared by the United Nations.