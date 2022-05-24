Abdulsalam says Saudi sending of a spy aircraft is an act of aggression and violates truce
YemenExtra
The Head of the National Negotiating Delegation, Mohammad Abdulsalam, said on Tuesday that flying surveillance aircraft in the airspace of the capital Sanaa is an act of aggression that proves the disrespect of the countries of the aggression for the humanitarian truce.
” If Yemeni drones flew over the airspace of the countries of aggression, the positions of the United Nations and other parties would have been different,” Abdulsalam said on Twitter.
He blamed the aggressive countries for the consequences of such provocative and aggressive actions.
