Coalition Saudi- Emeriti Forces Violate Sweden Agreement On Hodeida

The Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room to monitor the violations of Sweden agreement in Hodeida province recorded 61 violations committed by the Saudi-led coalition forces .

A source in the operations room said on Tuesday that among the violations was the creation of combat fortifications in Hays district and in Al-Jabaliya and Maqbana areas, and the flight of eight spy planes over Hays and Maqbana.

The violations also included five violations with firing 15 artillery shells and 41 violations with various gunshots, the source added.