UNICEF : 113 children were killed and injured since the start of the truce in Yemen

UNICEF said that since the start of the truce in Yemen, 113 children have been killed and injured, according to figures verified by the United Nations, and “the actual numbers are likely to be much higher.”

The United Nations confirmed in a statement that the truce, which took effect last April, resulted in a significant decrease in the intensity of the conflict and the number of casualties.

It called for more measures to protect children and civilians in Yemen, and spare no effort to remove landmines and unexploded ordnance.

UNICEF calls on all parties to the conflict in Yemen to fully respect the terms of the armistice and to continue efforts to reach a sustainable peace in Yemen.

The UN Special Envoy to Yemen, Hans Grundberg, announced the agreement of the Yemeni parties to extend the truce for an additional two months after the end of the second truce yesterday evening, Tuesday.