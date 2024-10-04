Gaza:Martyrs’ death toll approaches 42,000

The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced today, Thursday, that the death toll from the Israeli aggression on the Strip has risen to 41,788 martyrs and 96,794 wounded since October 7th.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health noted that “the Israeli occupation committed 8 new massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, killing 99 martyrs and wounding 169 during the past 24 hours.”

It said that “a number of victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, and the occupation is preventing ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.”

Since October 7th, the Israeli occupation army has continued its aggression on the Gaza Strip, as its aircraft bomb the vicinity of hospitals, buildings, towers, and homes of Palestinian civilians, destroying them over the heads of their residents.