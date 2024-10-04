Armed forces target vital target in Yaffa “Tel Aviv”

In continuation of triumphing for the oppression of the Palestinian and Lebanese people and in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese resistances

The UAV force of Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting a vital target in Yaffa (Tel Aviv) area in occupied Palestine with a number of Yaffa drones.

The operation has successfully achieved its objectives, as the drones reached their targets without the enemy being able to confront or shoot them down.

This operation comes within the fifth round of the battle of the promised conquest and the holy jihad in support of Al-Aqsa Flood.

The Yemeni Armed Forces salute the heroic Mujahideen on the fronts of Gaza and the West Bank, as well as the fronts of Lebanon and Iraq, and confirm their continuation in carrying out their military operations against the Israeli enemy until the aggression stops and the siege on the Gaza Strip is lifted, and until the aggression on Lebanon stops as well.

As we are days away from the blessed launch of Al-Aqsa Flood, the Yemeni Armed Forces renew their call to all Arab and Islamic people to record their positions in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people in the coming days.