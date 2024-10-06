Hezbollah targets Zionist enemy soldiers with series of operations

Lebanese Hezbollah has launched a series of operations against Zionist enemy soldiers, including a rocket barrage in Kfaryoufal and Khillat Abir in Yaroun.

The group claims that the operations are in support of the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, solidarity with their valiant resistance, defense of Lebanon, and a response to the brutal Zionist aggression against cities, villages, and civilians.

