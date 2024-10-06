Millions of Yemenis march in honour of Palestine and Lebanon

Millions of Yemenis held on Friday massive rallies in the capital, Sana’a and other governorates in support of Palestine and Lebanon, under the title “Loyalty to the Martyr of Muslims: With Gaza and Lebanon, One Battle Until Victory,” affirming the choice of resistance and unity.

A statement was issued during the rallies, reaffirming Yemen’s an unwavering commitment to struggle until final victory, regardless of the sacrifices demanded, extending this promise to Lebanon, Gaza, and all fronts of Palestinian resistance.

The statement hailed the “True Promise 2” operation, carried out by Iran, which demolished the illusions of “Israel’s” supremacy. In doing so, they reminded the “Israelis” that their defeat is inevitable – an inescapable destiny.

It sent message To Nasrallah saying, ” We say to you, martyr of Islam, as our fighter brothers in Hezbollah have said to you: just as you always promised us victory, we promise you victory once again.”

The statement also sent message to the Palestinian People saying, ” Tell the Palestinian people and their resistance: we will not abandon you, no matter how long the battle lasts and no matter the cost. This is the same pledge and promise to the Lebanese people and to the victorious Hezbollah.”

Moreover, the statement sent message to the Zionists saying, “We say to the criminal Zionist “Israelis”, the murderers of prophets and righteous people: Nasrallah’s nightmare will continue to haunt you until your inevitable demise.”