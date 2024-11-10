Lebanese Resistance Intensifies Strikes on Israeli Forces Near Shebaa and Hagoshrim

Early Sunday, the Lebanese National Resistance launched missile salvos against Israeli forces gathered near the town of Shebaa and in the Hagoshrim settlement.

In a statement, the resistance declared the attacks as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and as defensive measures for Lebanon and its people. The statement detailed that the resistance targeted Israeli forces near Hassan Gate in Shebaa and subsequently struck another gathering of Israeli troops in Hagoshrim.

This escalation comes after a surge of 27 operations on Saturday by the Lebanese resistance, targeting Israeli positions across northern and central occupied Palestine. According to the statement, the resistance forces also repelled Israeli attempts to advance along the Lebanese-Palestinian border and countered activity from Israeli drones and warplanes.