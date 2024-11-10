UNRWA Chief Warns of Imminent Famine in Northern Gaza, Accuses Israel of Weaponizing Hunger

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini has issued a grave warning about the impending famine in northern Gaza, where Israeli forces have sustained their military operations for over a month. In a statement via WAFA, Lazzarini accused Israel of “using hunger as a weapon” by denying Gaza’s residents access to essential supplies, including adequate food for survival.

The commissioner highlighted that current humanitarian aid, averaging just over 30 trucks per day, meets only 6% of Gaza’s daily food requirements. “This is nowhere near enough to fulfill the basic needs of the population,” he emphasized.

Lazzarini urged immediate political intervention to increase the flow of humanitarian and commercial supplies into Gaza and ensure the regular entry of aid convoys to the north. He criticized Israel for continuing its assaults despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire and the International Court of Justice’s directive to prevent acts of genocide and improve Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.