Gaza Death Toll Exceeds 43,000 Amid Relentless Israeli Assault

The Palestinian Health Ministry reported Sunday that the ongoing Israeli bombardment in Gaza has now claimed 43,603 lives and injured over 102,929 people, marking the 401st consecutive day of sustained aggression. Three massacres were documented within the past 24 hours, resulting in 15 additional casualties and 461 injuries.

The Ministry’s statement noted that many victims remain trapped under rubble, with emergency teams struggling to reach them due to continuous strikes. Among those recently martyred were Palestinians killed in an Israeli shelling near the Saraya intersection in Gaza, underscoring the dire humanitarian toll as relentless assaults persist.