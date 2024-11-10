Euro-Med HR Urges Immediate Declaration of Famine in Northern Gaza Amid Intensifying Crisis

The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has called on international authorities and UN organizations to officially declare a famine in northern Gaza, as a humanitarian catastrophe looms after over 40 days of blockade by Israeli forces.

According to Euro-Med, tens of thousands of Palestinians, including patients in three hospitals, are at severe risk of starvation and lasting health damage due to the restriction of aid. The organization emphasized the urgent need for the global community to intervene, citing the legal and moral responsibility to prevent widespread famine in Gaza. An official famine declaration, they argued, is necessary to unlock access to essential life-saving aid.

Delaying this designation will mean escalating malnutrition, poverty, and death, with continued delays in aid severely impacting vulnerable populations. Euro-Med HR called for the restoration of humanitarian access, including the supply of nutritious food, baby formula, and treatment for malnutrition, along with support for local production systems and commercial trade to alleviate the crisis.