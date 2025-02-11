Yemeni Leader Houthi Warns U.S. and Israel, Vows Military Escalation if Gaza Attacked

In a speech marking the anniversary of the U.S. Marines’ withdrawal from Sana’a, Yemeni leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering support for Palestine and resistance movements. He warned that Yemen is prepared to intervene militarily if Israel resumes its aggression against Gaza.

Houthi described the Marines’ escape as a humiliating failure for U.S. ambitions in Yemen, emphasizing that the Yemeni people have rejected American control and achieved national independence through their revolution. He asserted that Washington’s efforts to dominate Yemen had collapsed, and any attempt to reassert influence would be met with fierce resistance.

He also condemned U.S. policies in the region, accusing Washington of fostering instability and exploiting nations for its own interests. He criticized Arab governments for their inaction on Gaza, particularly Saudi Arabia, which he accused of prioritizing ties with Israel over Palestinian rights.

Houthi praised Iran’s unwavering support for Palestine, contrasting it with Arab leaders who, he argued, have aligned themselves with American and Israeli agendas. He reiterated that Yemen’s forces remain on high alert and will take decisive action should Israel continue its aggression against Gaza.

He concluded by warning that U.S. and Israeli ambitions threaten the entire region, calling on Arab and Muslim nations to resist foreign interference and unite in defense of Palestinian rights.